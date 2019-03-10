Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Heeds manager's critique

Rodriguez exhibited a more aggressive approach in Saturday's game against the Mets, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings.

Rodriguez was called out by manager Alex Cora after his previous start when he lasted just two innings. The manger felt Rodriguez was nibbling too much and needed to attack hitters. "That's something I know I need to do," Rodriguez said. "If somebody says something I know I need to do, you can see it in the past, the last years, that's trouble I have, getting deep in the games. So that's something I came to this spring training to work on, no matter who says it." Getting four innings at this stage of the spring is about right for any starting pitcher, so from that perspective, Saturday's outing was successful.