Jansen picked up the save in Saturday's 7-6 victory over the Blue Jays. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 1.1 innings.

It wasn't pretty but Jansen managed to get the job done Saturday to record his 17th save of the season. The right-handed reliever entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and got Cavan Biggio to go down on strikes. He then struck out Kevin Kiermaier to open the ninth before giving up back-to-back hits and eventually allowing one run to come home for Toronto, making it a 7-6 ballgame. Fortunately, Bo Bichette would be thrown out at home on a single from Vladimir Guerrero as Boston escaped with the win. Jansen has now allowed a run in each of his last three appearances, increasing his ERA to 3.45 on the season.