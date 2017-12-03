Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Feeling good after instructional league
DeSclafani (elbow) said he threw all his pitches during instructional league games in Arizona and feels he'll be ready for the start of spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
DeSclafani was limited to a pair of minor-league rehab appearances in 2017 while battling a UCL sprain in his right elbow last spring that never prevented him from toeing the rubber for the MLB club. He was shut down while rehabbing after experiencing tendinitis, but his strong showing during instructionals set the right-hander up for a normal offseason. The Reds are hopeful that DeSclafani, who is eligible for arbitration this winter, will reemerge as an anchor for the rotation in 2018.
