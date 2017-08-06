Reds' Scott Feldman: Returning soon
Feldman (knee) will probably start one of the next five games, John Fay from MLB.com reports.
The Reds haven't been specific about which game yet because there are other roster and/or rotation decisions the team must make first before they slot him in. Feldman has been the innings-eater that they've hoped he would be, posting a 4.34 ERA over 103.2 innings.
