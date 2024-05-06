Friedl (wrist) and team decision-makers were scheduled for a call Sunday evening to discuss the outfielder's potential return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Friedl, who made a fourth consecutive appearance Sunday on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville, could be activated as soon as Tuesday, when the Reds open a three-game series at home against the Diamondbacks. "There is a chance," manager David Bell said. "I think we are all going to be involved in that decision." Friedl fractured his right wrist while diving for a ball March 16 and opened the season on the injured list. He's 4-for-16 with three doubles while on rehab with the Bats.