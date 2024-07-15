Friedl (hamstring) will head to the club's training facility in Arizona this week to increase his baseball activities, and manager David Bell said Sunday that the outfielder is trending toward a July 26 return from the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Friedl was placed on the IL for the third time this season June 24 after he strained his right hamstring June 17 and played through the injury for about a week. The 28-year-old seems to be progressing as expected from his latest setback on the health front, but he still has a few more hurdles to clear in the recovery process before being activated. Once he's ready to rejoin the Reds, Friedl should step back in as the club's everyday center fielder.