Friedl (hamstring) reported to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment.

Manager David Bell said one week ago that Friedl was tracking toward a return from the 10-day injured list around July 26. That timeline still looks to be realistic, as Friedl will likely stick around with Louisville for at least a handful of games during the upcoming week to pick up at-bats and log some innings in the outfield as he makes his way back from a right hamstring strain. Assuming Friedl experiences no setbacks with the hamstring while he's at Louisville, he could be activated ahead of Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay.