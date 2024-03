Friedl exited Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners after rolling his glove hand on a diving catch attempt, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Friedl was checked on by trainers following the diving attempt and left shortly after, and an update on the severity of the injury should be known once more tests have been done. The center fielder is slashing .185/.296/.667 with six RBI over 27 at-bats in Cactus League games.