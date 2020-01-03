Play

Owings signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Moving to Coors Field is typically a boon to a players' fantasy value, but Owings will need a major improvement to even be worth a spot on a deep-league bench. The seven-year veteran has a wRC+ of just 68, with that number coming in at 52 and 13 over the last two seasons. His 2019 season was his worst one yet, as he struggled to an awful .139/.209/.233 slash line in 67 games for the Royals and Red Sox. His defensive flexibility could help earn him a roster spot in camp, but he'll need to show significant improvement at the plate if that's to happen.

