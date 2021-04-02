Santana went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three walks in Thursday's 14-10 win over the Rangers.

There was no shortage of offense Thursday, and Santana did his part to keep the line moving. He scored on a Kyle Isbel single in the first inning and a Hunter Dozier (thumb) fielder's choice in the seventh. Santana also added an RBI single in the third. The 34-year-old first baseman is known for having a good batting eye -- he posted a .349 on-base percentage in 255 plate appearances last season despite a batting average of just .199. There's still some power in his bat too, so fantasy managers who can cover his drag on average could benefit from Santana. He hit third in Thursday's game and figures to remain in the heart of the order for most of the year.