Santana went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Santana ended June hot, but this was his first multi-hit effort over 10 games in July. The first baseman is 6-for-32 (.188) with three extra-base hits this month. Despite the slump, he's maintained a decent .247/.328/.431 slash line for the year while adding 13 homers, 41 RBI, 35 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases across 88 contests.