Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Santana started the previous 13 games but will head to the bench Thursday after he posted a .288/.351/.442 slash line with five doubles, two RBI and six runs during that span. Jose Miranda will move to first base while Trevor Larnach serves as the designated hitter, opening up left field for Manuel Margot against Detroit righty Kenta Maeda.