Perez went 3-for-4 with a walk, one double, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Perez collected two hits and drove in two runs in the first inning alone to continue a red-hot September. He later added another RBI to go along with reaching base four times on the evening. Perez is closing out his season on a high note, hitting .319 with three homers, 21 RBI and seven runs scored over 72 at-bats this month.