Perez (cramps) will serve as Kansas City's designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday against the Red Sox.

Perez had to leave Friday's contest in the eighth inning due to cramping, but he seems to be feeling well enough to hit Saturday while Freddy Fermin starts behind the dish. Perez is currently enjoying a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-23 with two homers and seven RBI.