Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

Perez has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two homers and seven RBI over six games since returning from the 7-day concussion injured list. His numbers through 139 games this season have largely been in line with what he did in 114 contests in 2022. Perez is slashing .256/.294/.424 with 23 homers, 79 RBI, 59 runs scored and 21 doubles entering the final game of 2023.