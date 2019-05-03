Tigers' Christin Stewart: Cleared for rehab stint
Stewart (quadriceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Lakeland on Friday.
Stewart, who has been sidelined since April 17 with a quadriceps injury, joined the Flying Tigers on Sunday but wasn't quite ready to begin his rehab stint until Friday. It remains to be seen how many minor-league games the outfielder will need to appear in before being cleared to rejoin the big club, leaving his return date murky.
