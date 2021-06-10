The Tigers recalled Cameron from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Thursday's game against the Mariners. He'll start in center field and bat sixth in his 2021 big-league debut, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cameron will join the active roster as a replacement for injured outfielder Derek Hill (shoulder) after contributing a .338/.400/.558 slash line with nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases in 85 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. In his first taste of the big leagues in 2020, Cameron struggled to make consistent contact (32.2 percent strikeout rate) and submitted a lowly .220 on-base average, but the Tigers are hoping his latest trip to the majors goes more smoothly. Though he'll draw into the lineup Thursday against Mariners lefty Justus Sheffield, the right-handed-hitting Cameron could have to settle for short-side platoon duty in center field with the lefty-hitting Akil Baddoo while Hill is on the mend.