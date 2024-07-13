Cameron went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in a win over the Phillies on Friday.

Usual leadoff hitter JJ Bleday opened the game on the bench with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the mound for the Phillies, and Cameron took advantage of his first taste of game action since last Saturday. The young outfielder has offered some decent pop -- he's laced five of his 12 hits for extra bases -- and has drawn walks at an impressive 11.1 percent clip. However, Cameron has also been saddled by an astoundingly low .180 BABIP, and he's been given scant opportunity to work out the kinks of late even with Esteury Ruiz's (wrist) absence now well into its second month.