Jung isn't included in Triple-A Toledo's lineup for Sunday's game against St. Paul due to unspecified soreness, Brian Buckley of The Toledo Blade reports.

Jung sat out Saturday's 1-0 win over St. Paul in what was believed to be a rest day, but his absence from the lineup for a second consecutive day implies that he's dealing with a physical issue. The 23-year-old has been one of the top hitters in the Toledo lineup this season, producing a .282/.400/.524 slash line over 155 plate appearances.