Jung (wrist) has been cleared for baseball activities following a visit with a hand specialist Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Jung was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Toledo last week with right wrist soreness, an injury which had been nagging at him since May. He's on the comeback trail, though, as he'll report to Single-A Lakeland to begin a rehab assignment before eventually making his way back up to Toledo. Jung, 23, has slashed .270/.390/.500 with 11 home runs over 64 games this season in his first taste of Triple-A ball.