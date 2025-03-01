With Matt Vierling (shoulder) set to begin the regular season on the injured list, per Joey Johnston of MLB.com, Jung could have a clearer path to regular playing time at third base.

Jung was already seemingly on top of the depth chart at the hot corner, though he was likely to work in a platoon with Vierling. However, Vierling is dealing with a strained right rotator cuff muscle and will not be ready for Opening Day, so Jung may see a larger share of playing time in the early going. If the 24-year-old gets off to a hot start, he could lock up the role more firmly for the rest of the year.