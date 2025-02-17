Jung's wrist is fully recovered from December surgery, and he put on a show during batting practice Saturday by hitting homers out to all fields, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With Alex Bregman choosing Boston over Detroit and a couple other teams, the third base job is an open competition between Jung and Matt Vierling this spring. Jung has a chip on his shoulder and reported to camp early to show that he's regained the explosiveness in his swing that was more apparent in 2023. His exit velocities were below expectations last season, but Beck reports that Jung's exit velocities have been on the rise since minicamp in January. He mentioned that he did 100 push-ups a day to strengthen the wrist and also put in a lot of time with his brother, Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, working on his footwork at third base. Vierling will make the team regardless, but Jung probably either needs to win the starting third base job or he'll open the year at Triple-A.