Jung went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Jung has been struggling this spring, as he entered Tuesday's contest just 3-for-22 with no home runs, but he showed a little spark in this one. Despite his slump, the 24-year-old is in a good position to serve as Detroit's Opening Day third baseman with Matt Vierling (shoulder) currently on the shelf. Jung batted .241 with a .666 OPS and no long balls across 34 games during his MLB debut in 2024, but he has the talent to improve on those numbers in his first full season in the majors.