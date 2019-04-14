Moore will undergo surgery Wednesday to address a meniscus tear in his right knee, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Moore indicated earlier in the week he might be able to avoid surgery, but his brief attempt at rehab apparently didn't yield any improvement. More clarity on Moore's timeline for a return should become available once the procedure is completed, though the southpaw said he's hopeful that he'll need just 4-to-6 weeks to heal up if no reconstructive work is needed for the knee, per Beck.