Lewis (knee) has been moved up to Triple-A St. Paul to continue his rehab assignment, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Lewis went 2-for-6 with a double and a couple stolen bases in two games over the weekend with Double-A Wichita in his first official game action since tearing his ACL last summer. He'll now continue to ease back into things at St. Paul. The Twins figure to proceed slowly with Lewis given how much time he's missed, but they do now have a clear opening at third base following the recent demotion of Jose Miranda to St. Paul. Lewis made one start at third base and one at shortstop during his time with Wichita. Because he opened the season on the 60-day injured list, Lewis won't be eligible to join the Twins until May 29.