Pollock went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Pollock hit a ground-rule double in the sixth inning to account for the majority of his production. He's quietly picked up his performance across the last nine games, hitting .286 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and five runs scored. However, Pollock is still hitting just .231/.261/.366 across 142 plate appearances on the season, and he's started to lose playing time even with the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring).