Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Burger provided the lone run for the White Sox by taking Tony Gonsolin yard in the fifth inning for his sixth homer of the season. He's quietly been a strong source of power of late, collecting four home runs, four doubles, 12 RBI and six runs scored across his last 11 appearances. Burger has also remained a regular in the lineup since the return of Yoan Moncada, though he could be in for another challenge for playing time when Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is activated from the injured list.
