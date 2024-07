Burger went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Burger took Adrian Houser deep in the seventh inning for his second homer since the All-Star break and his fifth already in the month of July. Burger has been heating up at the dish, with six of his 12 homers this season coming over his last 18 games, as he's hitting .296/.342/.592 over his last 71 at-bats.