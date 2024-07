Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday' 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Burger hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and added a single in the ninth. The 28-year-old hit .213 in both May and June but does have two multi-hit efforts and two home runs in his past five games. On the season, he is hitting .221 with eight home runs, 28 RBI and 25 runs scored through 259 plate appearances.