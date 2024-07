Burger went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Reds.

Burger and Josh Bell went back-to-back against lefty Andrew Abbott in the third inning. It was Burger's 10th home run this season, and he would go on to add three singles in his next three plate appearances. The 28-year-old Burger is batting just .225 with a .633 OPS this season, but his power and locked-in playing time keep him relevant.