Harrison went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in a win over Toronto.
Harrison hit the first of three homers for the White Sox in the contest, blasting a two-run shot to center field off Jose Berrios in the second inning. The long ball was Harrison's first of the campaign in his 45th game. It's been a struggle for the utilityman in his first season with the White Sox, as he's slashing a meager .209/.282/.321. He's added eight RBI, eight doubles, 21 runs and a stolen base to his one homer.
