Garcia was scratched from Saturday's spring lineup against the Rockies due to right shoulder soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was initially slated to bat second and play left field, but the White Sox chose to keep him out as a precautionary measure. Nick Williams will shift to left field, while Billy Hamilton will join the lineup as the right fielder, batting second.
