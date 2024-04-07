DeJong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City.
DeJong started the first two games of the series but will head to the bench for Sunday's finale after going 1-for-6 with a double and three strikeouts. Braden Shewmake will receive the start at shortstop as the pair continue to split playing time.
