The White Sox envision DeJong as their starting shortstop to begin the 2024 season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

DeJong signed a deal with the White Sox early in the offseason, though he presents a curious fit for a rebuilding club. Nevertheless, the team is set on him starting the season at shortstop, pairing with Nicky Lopez in the middle infield. DeJong has failed to post a wRC+ of at least 100 since the 2019 season