DeJong is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
DeJong and Braden Shewmake have been sharing shortstop for the White Sox this season. It will be Shewmake at short in this one for the second straight contest.
