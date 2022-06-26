White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he remains hopeful Moncada (hamstring) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday against the Angels when first eligible, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moncada is on the IL for the second time this season, but his strained right hamstring appears to be much less significant concern than the strained oblique that kept him on the shelf for six weeks. The White Sox appear confident that Moncada will be able to return from the IL without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment, though whether he's activated Tuesday may hinge on how he looks during a workout Monday.