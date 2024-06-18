White Sox GM Chris Getz said Tuesday that Moncada (adductor) is expected to return around the All-Star break, which runs July 15-18, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 29-year-old suffered the adductor strain in early May and was given an initial return timeline of 3-to-6 months, and it appears he's on track to be back at the front of that window. Jimenez will likely require at least a handful of games in the minors to get back up to speed before being activated.