Moncada (adductor) will begin a rehab assignment with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It will be his first game action in three months, as Moncada has been slowly working his way back from an adductor strain. Given the long layoff, he will surely require several rehab games before returning to Chicago's active roster. A return before the end of the month for Moncada should be doable.