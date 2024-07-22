The White Sox are being cautious in their plans for Moncada's (thigh) return, MLB.com reports.
Moncada has gone 8-for-15 across five games with the Arizona Complex League club but has had mixed results in terms of his recovery, per manager Pedro Grifol. The team has consistently stated they will be cautious with Moncada, so he could engage in a lengthy rehab assignment.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Starting rehab assignment soon•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Should return around All-Star break•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hitting from both sides of plate•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Headed to Arizona for rehab•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return after All-Star break•