The White Sox are being cautious in their plans for Moncada's (thigh) return, MLB.com reports.

Moncada has gone 8-for-15 across five games with the Arizona Complex League club but has had mixed results in terms of his recovery, per manager Pedro Grifol. The team has consistently stated they will be cautious with Moncada, so he could engage in a lengthy rehab assignment.

