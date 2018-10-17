Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Should be healthy for spring training

General manager Brian Cashman said Ellsbury (hip) is "due to be healthy in spring training" but stopped short of saying he would be ready for Opening Day, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

This statement implies that Ellsbury is tentatively scheduled resume baseball activities prior to spring training, but obviously with the outfielder's past injury history it's hard to guarantee his status five-plus months in advance. Ellsbury underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn left labrum in early August and failed to play in a single game in 2018.