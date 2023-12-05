Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Dominguez (elbow) is not guaranteed to immediately step in as the team's starting center fielder when he returns to full health, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez debuted with New York this past September and posted a robust .980 OPS with four home runs across his first eight major-league games before requiring Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery just a few weeks later. He projects to be recovered from that procedure around the middle of the 2024 campaign, but the 20-year-old rising star may spend a bit more time in the minors beyond the typical rehab assignment.