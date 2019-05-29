Yankees' Luis Severino: Throws again

Severino (lat) was able to throw off flat ground Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Severino has now thrown on two occasions this week, a positive sign as he continues to work back from a right late strain. The Yankees plan to have Severino gradually stretch out his throwing distance over the next week or two before he resumes mound work. Severino has already been ruled out through the All-Star break.

