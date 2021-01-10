Joe recorded 13 points (4-18 FG, 3-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 45 minutes in the 115-103 loss to Denver on Saturday.

Joe was handed a chance of a lifetime and extremely underperformed in the loss Saturday. The rookie guard was handed as many minutes as possible after a plethora of injuries and COVID protocols swung through the locker-room prior to tip-off. However, Joe went a subpar 24 percent from the floor and did not add much else to his underwhelming performance. Joe might be waiting awhile before he gets another chance like this and will not be a viable option.