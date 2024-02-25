Embiid (knee) remains out indefinitely, but coach Nick Nurse said before Sunday's game against the Bucks that the reigning MVP has gotten positive feedback and remains "really hopeful" for a late-season return, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid underwent a procedure on his left meniscus at the beginning of February, but there were conflicting reports about his return timeline. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Embiid would be re-evaluated in four weeks, while Shams Charania of The Athletic said the big man was expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks. Both of these reports could be true. Embiid's first evaluation may come after four weeks, but he'll presumably need a few weeks to regain his conditioning before being cleared for game action. In a best-case scenario, managers may get Embiid back for the fantasy playoffs, but even in that situation, he may not be operating at 100 percent.