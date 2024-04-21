Embiid notched 29 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Embiid exited late in the second quarter of Saturday's contest after lobbing a dunk off the backboard to himself and landing solely on his left leg. He returned after halftime, with Philadelphia battling to take leads late in the third and early in the fourth quarter. Embiid also tweaked his knee April 12 in is fifth game back following meniscus surgery, but he returned to that contest as well. On Saturday, Embiid touched on the still-growing trust in fully utilizing his athleticism, acknowledging that feeling tweaks and dealing with pain will be a natural occurrence down the stretch, but that his knee is structurally sound. Mitchell Robinson is a formidable matchup against a less-explosive Embiid, but Embiid's scoring gravity and defensive anchoring were huge for Philadelphia on Saturday. He finished with a plus-14 net rating during his time on the court, representing a notable margin of victory across 37 minutes