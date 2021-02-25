Thybulle has totaled seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 31 minutes across his past two games coming off the bench.

After drawing two starts due to injury absences, Thybulle has shifted back to a bench role. He's looked as good as ever on defense, but he's struggled on offense. The second-year wing has shot just 37.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three.