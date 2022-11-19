Maxey has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Bucks due to a left foot injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Maxey suffered the left foot injury in the first half of Friday's matchup and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He'll finish the contest with 24 points, five assists and four rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Per Wojnarowski, X-rays were negative, but the combo guard will still undergo an MRI on Saturday. Maxey presumably won't be able to play in the second half of the 76ers' back-to-back set Saturday, so his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Nets. Shake Milton started the second half and figures to garner an increased role if Maxey remains sidelined for an extended period.