Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed out with calf soreness Friday

Brogdon is listed as out on the Bucks' game notes for Friday's contest against the Nets due to a right calf soreness.

This is the first news of Brogdon dealing with an injury, which may have occurred during Monday's game over the Suns. That said, he played 35 minutes and dropped a career-high 32 points, so it's possible he hurt his calf during practice between Monday and Friday. Regardless, in his absence, Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell and Sterling Brown are all candidates to see expanded roles.