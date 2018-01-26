Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Listed out with calf soreness Friday
Brogdon is listed as out on the Bucks' game notes for Friday's contest against the Nets due to a right calf soreness.
This is the first news of Brogdon dealing with an injury, which may have occurred during Monday's game over the Suns. That said, he played 35 minutes and dropped a career-high 32 points, so it's possible he hurt his calf during practice between Monday and Friday. Regardless, in his absence, Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell and Sterling Brown are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores career-high 32 points in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Not on injury report•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Out for personal reasons Saturday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting vs. Wiz•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Tallies 19 points off bench Friday•
-
Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Leads bench in scoring Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...