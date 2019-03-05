Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 points in loss

Brogdon finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against Phoenix.

Brogdon managed to have a solid night scoring the ball in what amounted to a mostly lethargic performance for the Eastern conference leading Bucks. Notably , however, Brogdon failed to record an assist for just the second-time this year. The Virginia product has 24-of-36 shots from the field, including 10-of-13 three-pointers over his past three games and appears poised to continue his solid play throughout the remained of the season.