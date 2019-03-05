Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 points in loss
Brogdon finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against Phoenix.
Brogdon managed to have a solid night scoring the ball in what amounted to a mostly lethargic performance for the Eastern conference leading Bucks. Notably , however, Brogdon failed to record an assist for just the second-time this year. The Virginia product has 24-of-36 shots from the field, including 10-of-13 three-pointers over his past three games and appears poised to continue his solid play throughout the remained of the season.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...