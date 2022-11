Drummond (shoulder) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Celtics.

Drummond will now miss four straight games due to a sprained left shoulder. The 29-year-old center had been averaging nearly a double-double with 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.8 minutes throughout the first six games. With Drummond out, expect Patrick Williams and Nicola Vucevic to continue receiving extended minutes.